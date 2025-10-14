Livspace's revenue jumps 23% in FY25 as path to profitability

The road ahead for Livspace

Livspace managed to cut its adjusted EBITDA loss nearly in half and boosted gross profit by 26%, all while spending less on marketing.

With over 150 stores already open across 90+ cities and plans to hit 200 stores by the end of FY26 (especially in smaller towns), Livspace is aiming big.

They're even considering moving their base back to India and going public as soon as late 2025—so if you're watching for the next wave of Indian startups making it big, keep an eye out.