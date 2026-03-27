Lloyds Banking Group glitch exposes nearly 448,000 customers' private data
Lloyds Banking Group had a major tech slip-up on March 12, 2026, accidentally exposing private info, like transaction details and National Insurance numbers, of nearly 448,000 customers from Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland.
People using the bank's apps could suddenly see other users' confidential data, leaving many worried about their financial privacy.
Over 114,000 users saw strangers' transactions
The glitch let over 114,000 users peek into strangers' financial details. Some were stunned to spot transactions from other banks showing up in their app feeds.
Dame Meg Hillier warned that digital banking is convenient but has its risks... We must make sure this doesn't happen again.
Lloyds apologizes and cooperates with regulators
Lloyds says they fixed the issue quickly and apologized to everyone affected.
They're now working closely with regulators to investigate what went wrong and will cooperate fully with regulators while investigating how the incident occurred.