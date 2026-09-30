Loans against fixed deposits jump 43.2% to ₹2.04L/cr Aug 31
Business
Loans taken against fixed deposits (FDs), including FCNR(B) and NRNR deposits, have jumped 43.2% in the past year, hitting ₹2.04 lakh crore by August 31, 2026.
That's a sharp rise from ₹1.43 lakh crore last year, showing more people are tapping into their savings for quick funds.
Bank lending rises to ₹223.88L/cr
Overall bank lending is up too, growing nearly 19% year-on-year to ₹223.88 lakh crore.
A big reason: banks attracted $133 billion in foreign currency deposits after a new RBI swap facility launched in June.
While the FCNR(B) deposit scheme closed on August 31, other options for overseas borrowing stay open until December, so banks and customers still have ways to move money around if needed.