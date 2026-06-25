Lockheed Martin wins $35B Pentagon deal to boost THAAD production

Expansion plans

Multiyear deals signed with RTX Corp.

The Pentagon has also signed multiyear deals with RTX Corp. These contracts are aimed at increasing the production of Tomahawk cruise missiles and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. However, these "framework agreements" have not yet been converted into formal contracts. Five defense industry executives, speaking on condition of anonymity, welcomed the agreements but stressed that Congress must first appropriate funding before companies can invest more heavily in components and production capacity.