Lockheed Martin to pay $29.5 million over diversity program discrimination claims

The settlement follows investigations by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which flagged possible civil rights violations.

Lockheed Martin hasn't admitted any wrongdoing, but said settling lets it avoid drawn-out court battles and keep its focus on national defense.

As it put it, "We did not admit liability, determining it would be best for all involved to put these matters behind us so we can remain focused on our critical national security mission," Lockheed Martin said in a statement.

The case highlights ongoing debates about how companies handle diversity in the workplace.