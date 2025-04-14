Lodha brothers finally settle trademark dispute: Check who gets what
What's the story
Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha, the brothers who lead two of the top real estate companies, have finally settled their long-running trademark dispute.
As part of the settlement, Abhishek's Macrotech Developers will continue to enjoy exclusive rights over the brand names "Lodha" and "Lodha Group."
Meanwhile, Abhinandan has got exclusive rights over his brand name "House of Abhinandan Lodha" (HoABL).
Agreement terms
Distinct identities maintained in settlement
The settlement also ensures that both "Lodha Group" and "House of Abhinandan Lodha" remain separate entities, with no cross-ownership or claims between the brothers.
They have also committed to making this distinction clear to the public.
The Lodha brothers also expressed their gratitude toward Justice R.V. Raveendran (Retd.), who facilitated the mediation process leading up to this resolution.
Dispute details
Background of the trademark dispute
The trademark dispute started when Macrotech Developers accused HoABL of forgery and document fabrication, in a bid to use the 'Lodha' brand name.
In January 2025, Macrotech approached the Bombay High Court with a petition to stop Abhinandan from using the family name 'Lodha' for his ventures.
The legal action was based on a 2017 family settlement agreement that Abhinandan was allegedly violating.