What's the story

Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha, the brothers who lead two of the top real estate companies, have finally settled their long-running trademark dispute.

As part of the settlement, Abhishek's Macrotech Developers will continue to enjoy exclusive rights over the brand names "Lodha" and "Lodha Group."

Meanwhile, Abhinandan has got exclusive rights over his brand name "House of Abhinandan Lodha" (HoABL).