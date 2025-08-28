Logistics firms are adding temporary warehouses ahead of festive season

Major logistics players ramping up warehousing ahead of peak season

Big players like IndoSpace are offering short-term storage in places like NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai.

Allcargo has boosted its Bengaluru capacity by 40,000 sq ft, added 17,000 sq ft in Kolkata, and plans to add 70,000-1,00,000 sq ft in Chennai and 1,20,000 sq ft in Kolkata.

Mahindra Logistics is rolling out 0.8 million sq ft of extra warehousing plus 50 new delivery stations—especially in smaller cities.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has added nearly one million sq ft of warehouse space, while Amazon opened 12 new fulfillment centers and expanded six existing centers to speed up deliveries during the peak season.