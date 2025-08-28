US jobless claims fall to 229,000

Fed may cut key interest rate

The job market is definitely cooling off: only about 35,000 jobs were added per month over the past three months—a big drop from last year.

Growth has also slowed to just 1.3% in the first half of the year.

With hiring sluggish and uncertainty around tariffs making things trickier, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled last week that the central bank may cut its key interest rate at its next meeting Sept 16-17 to help boost things.