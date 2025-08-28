Techno Digital launches 1st data center in Chennai

Techno Digital's plans for India

Chennai got picked for its global connectivity—think undersea cables linking India to the world.

The center runs on 36 MW and aims for 100% renewable energy in the next few years.

Up next: a Kolkata data center, a huge Noida facility, plus plans to launch edge centers in over 100 cities soon.

Techno Digital hopes these moves will bring in up to $150 million over the next five years.