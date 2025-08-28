Next Article
Techno Digital launches 1st data center in Chennai
Techno Digital (part of Techno Electric & Engineering) has launched its first data center in Chennai's Sipcot IT Park as part of a planned $1 billion investment across India.
The new site cost about $160-170 million and is set to create 200-250 jobs now, growing to 400 as the project expands.
Techno Digital's plans for India
Chennai got picked for its global connectivity—think undersea cables linking India to the world.
The center runs on 36 MW and aims for 100% renewable energy in the next few years.
Up next: a Kolkata data center, a huge Noida facility, plus plans to launch edge centers in over 100 cities soon.
Techno Digital hopes these moves will bring in up to $150 million over the next five years.