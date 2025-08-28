AI tool helps small businesses make better inventory decisions

Balancing AI insights with human expertise

Restaurant supply company Bargreen Ellingson was a bit unsure about using AI at first but has begun using Opportunity Engine to help simplify decisions, especially for newer staff.

Chief Innovation Officer Jacob Moody appreciates how it cuts through the noise and delivers useful info—even during late hours when fewer people are around.

Netstock's team says finding the right balance between AI smarts and human judgment is key, showing that even traditional businesses can benefit from this tech shift.