Amazon opens 12 new fulfillment centers ahead of festive season

Amazon's ₹2,000 crore investment to improve logistics

To handle all those extra orders, Amazon opened six new sort centers in cities including Hubli and Trivandrum, covering half a million square feet.

This expansion is part of a ₹2,000 crore investment announced earlier this year to boost logistics and help sellers deliver on time.

As Abhinav Singh, VP Operations of India & Australia at Amazon, explained, the goal is faster deliveries and better service for everyone during the busiest shopping season.