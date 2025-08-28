Amazon opens 12 new fulfillment centers ahead of festive season
Amazon India just rolled out 12 brand-new fulfillment centers ahead of the festive shopping rush, adding a massive 8.6 million cubic feet of storage—think about the size of 100 Olympic pools!
This also marks Amazon's first smart warehouses in places like Hooghly, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Visakhapatnam, and Hubballi.
Amazon's ₹2,000 crore investment to improve logistics
To handle all those extra orders, Amazon opened six new sort centers in cities including Hubli and Trivandrum, covering half a million square feet.
This expansion is part of a ₹2,000 crore investment announced earlier this year to boost logistics and help sellers deliver on time.
As Abhinav Singh, VP Operations of India & Australia at Amazon, explained, the goal is faster deliveries and better service for everyone during the busiest shopping season.