US slaps higher tariffs on Indian tires. What's the impact
India's tire industry just hit a speed bump: the US has imposed higher tariffs on Indian tires.
That's a big deal since the US bought ₹4,300 crore worth of Indian tires last year—about 17% of total exports.
Now, India faces stiffer competition from countries like Vietnam and Thailand, whose tires get taxed less.
India could lose its hard-won gains in global tire exports
This move threatens over ₹28,000 crore invested by the Indian tire industry to expand capacity for rising domestic and global demand.
The industry is urging the government for help—like better export incentives and duty-free rubber imports—to stay competitive.
ATMA warns that if things don't change soon, India could lose its hard-won gains in global tire exports.