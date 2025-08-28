US slaps higher tariffs on Indian tires. What's the impact Business Aug 28, 2025

India's tire industry just hit a speed bump: the US has imposed higher tariffs on Indian tires.

That's a big deal since the US bought ₹4,300 crore worth of Indian tires last year—about 17% of total exports.

Now, India faces stiffer competition from countries like Vietnam and Thailand, whose tires get taxed less.