Logitech gives 7,000 employees paid day to play video games

Logitech's leaders believe gaming isn't just fun: it can make you better at your job.

CEO Hanneke Faber wants to break the old idea that gaming is unproductive, pointing out that Logitech sees "how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other."

Its own study backs this up: 81% of gamers feel more confident and perform better at work thanks to gaming, and nearly all surveyed IT leaders agree gaming skills are valuable on the job.

Even top execs like CFO Matteo Anversa plan to join in on the fun.