Logitech starts making webcams and mice in Manesar, Haryana

By working with local partners, Logitech hopes to respond quicker to demand and keep quality high.

As Delphine Donne, VP and General Manager of Personal Work Solutions at Logitech, put it, "This is a strategic choice for us to improve our operational capabilities in India by making our supply chain more agile and responsive to our Indian consumers."

Plus, with more people needing video gear for work, their enterprise business is growing even faster than consumer sales.