Logitech starts making webcams and mice in Manesar, Haryana
Business
Logitech is now making webcams and mice right here in Manesar, Haryana.
The move should mean faster deliveries and better access for Indian customers, as the company looks to strengthen its presence in this growing market.
Logitech says local partners improve responsiveness
By working with local partners, Logitech hopes to respond quicker to demand and keep quality high.
As Delphine Donne, VP and General Manager of Personal Work Solutions at Logitech, put it, "This is a strategic choice for us to improve our operational capabilities in India by making our supply chain more agile and responsive to our Indian consumers."
Plus, with more people needing video gear for work, their enterprise business is growing even faster than consumer sales.