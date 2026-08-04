Lok Sabha introduces bill easing use of Indian data centers
Business
India's Lok Sabha just introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to make life easier for foreign companies using Indian data centers.
The Bill removes the old government notification hassles and is meant to help these firms claim a 20-year tax holiday until 2047, offered in the Union Budget 2026-27, basically: it's meant to attract more global players to set up shop in India.
Bill allows leased Indian data centers
The bill now lets Indian data centers operate on a leased basis instead of needing full ownership, which was a big industry concern.
Foreign cloud providers and local operators will have simpler rules: no more endless approvals, just clear information-sharing requirements.