Lok Sabha passes Bankers' Books Bill making digital records evidence
Lok Sabha just gave the green light to the Bankers's Books Evidence Bill, 2026, bringing India's banking laws up to speed with today's tech.
Now, digital and electronic banking records are officially recognized as legal evidence: no more relying only on old-school paper trails.
The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and passed even as opposition parties protested.
Bill recognizes all formats, standardizes certification
The bill now counts all kinds of records, physical, digital, virtual, or in the cloud, as valid bankers' books.
There's also a new standard process for certifying these records in court, making things clearer and more secure if there's ever a dispute.
The Central Government can also prescribe additional certification requirements and extend the law's applicability to other entities engaged in the business of banking.