Lok Sabha refers Jan Vishwas Bill to select committee
The Lok Sabha referred the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill to a Select Committee for closer scrutiny.
The bill, introduced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to update 16 Central Acts with 355 changes—touching everything from property tax rules in Delhi to how vehicles are registered across states.
What is the bill about?
If passed, the bill could make life and business a bit easier.
It swaps out jail time for minor mistakes with warnings or fines, and lets first-time offenders fix issues before facing penalties.
By cutting down on legal hassles and making compliance simpler, it's designed to boost trust in governance and help businesses run smoother—something that could benefit anyone hoping India gets less bogged down by red tape.