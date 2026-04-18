Loonie hits month high after Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz

US crude falls, Canadian data mixed

Iran's move came after a Lebanon cease-fire and is expected to ease some global tensions, especially around oil supply, a big deal for Canada.

Even so, US crude prices dropped sharply, and Canadian bond yields fell in step with US Treasuries.

Meanwhile, Canada's housing starts dipped 6% last month, and inflation is expected to tick up soon, right in line with what Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem predicted.