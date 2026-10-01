L'Oreal targets India top 10 markets with €1bn-plus goal
L'Oreal is going big on India, aiming to make it one of its top 10 markets worldwide before 2030 with a revenue target of over €1 billion.
The company's growth here is already outpacing the rest of the beauty market, 18% versus the national average of 10%, which shows just how quickly Indian beauty trends are evolving.
L'Oreal to acquire Innovist majority stake
From affordable products to luxury lines, L'Oreal covers all bases in India.
E-commerce now brings in nearly a third of its sales, and its recent agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist is set to boost its digital game even more.
Most products sold here are made locally (with some exported regionally), and Indian labs are helping create new formulas for global use.
Instead of building new factories, it's upgrading existing ones, another sign it's investing for the long run.