L'Oreal targets India top 10 markets with €1bn-plus goal

From affordable products to luxury lines, L'Oreal covers all bases in India.

E-commerce now brings in nearly a third of its sales, and its recent agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist is set to boost its digital game even more.

Most products sold here are made locally (with some exported regionally), and Indian labs are helping create new formulas for global use.

Instead of building new factories, it's upgrading existing ones, another sign it's investing for the long run.