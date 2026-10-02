Lorie Logan warns of more hikes if inflation above 2%

Not everyone at the Fed agrees on raising rates further. Some want to wait and see.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields just hit their highest in 24 years, which usually signals expectations for growth (and maybe more rate hikes).

But Logan cautioned that some of this may be due to higher "term premiums," making borrowing costlier already.

As she put it, "I will continue to watch labor markets, prices, growth, consumption and financial conditions to evaluate whether policy is becoming restrictive."