Worried about AI-driven layoffs? Here's what job insurance covers
What's the story
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, many tech workers are concerned about the potential of being replaced by machines. In fact, over two lakh tech workers have already lost their jobs worldwide this year alone. If you're one of those worried about losing your job due to AI advancements, job insurance could be a way out. The policy can provide temporary financial relief in case of layoff, but only if the reason for dismissal is covered under its terms.
Coverage details
What is job insurance?
Job insurance isn't a standalone policy in India, but an add-on to existing ones like home insurance, accident cover, or critical illness insurance.
The payout from such policies can help cover home loan installments or other financial commitments.
You could get support for up to three months while looking for a new job. However, eligibility is usually limited to salaried employees working with registered companies.
Eligibility criteria
Who is eligible for this cover?
Self-employed individuals and those in casual, seasonal, temporary or contractual employment are not eligible for this cover.
The reason behind job loss is as important as the employment status.
Some plans may cover loss of job due to critical illness or disability due to an accident.
Termination or suspension can also qualify under certain conditions.
However, if your role is replaced by AI, you need to check how the policy treats that reason for termination.
Policy exclusions
What to watch out for
A waiting period of 30-90 days after policy purchase is usually applicable. If you lose your job during this period, a payout may not be possible.
The cover also excludes loss of job during probation and resignations or retirements.
Dismissals due to poor performance, dishonesty or fraud can also make a claim ineligible.
It's crucial to read the job loss clause carefully before buying the add-on or relying on it for financial security during layoffs.
Claim process
How to file a claim
In case of job loss, inform your insurer in writing and provide proof of unemployment. This includes the signed claim form and termination letter from your employer.
The insurer may ask for documents explaining why the company ended your employment. Keep salary slips from the last three months, Form 16, and contact details of your employer ready.
You may also need a copy of the policy document along with identity and age proof.