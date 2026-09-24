Lovable hits $600 million annual run rate, 2-thirds Fortune 500 use
Business
Lovable, a software company co-founded by Fabian Hedin, has hit a $600 million annual revenue run rate as of September 24, up from around $500 million in June.
The news dropped at the HumanX summit in Amsterdam.
What is wild is that two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies now use Lovable's vibe-coding platform for their apps.
Lovable valuation doubles to $13.3B
Big names like Microsoft and NVIDIA are building apps on Lovable's platform, which get nearly 1 billion monthly views.
Hedin credits their success to focusing on full products instead of just coding tools. Plus, they handle hosting and scaling for clients.
Backed by over $700 million in funding this past year alone, Lovable's valuation has doubled to $13.3 billion since last December.