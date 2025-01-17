Love board games? Use these credit cards to save more
What's the story
For board game lovers in India, having the right credit card can significantly amplify their buying power and overall enjoyment.
Whether they are purchasing new games, shopping for accessories, or treating themselves to related entertainment, they will find that transactions become more exciting with the right credit card.
This article lists five best cards that offer perks specifically designed to cater to the needs of board game enthusiasts.
Bobgametech card
Paytm Points and gaming rewards galore
The BobGameTech.com Paytm Credit Card offers a unique reward system. Earn two Paytm points for every ₹100 you spend, and redeem them for cashback, gaming gear, or discounts.
Enjoy exclusive discounts on Paytm services, from movie tickets to groceries.
Gamers will love the specially curated game bundles and in-game rewards.
Get early access to sales for the best deals on BobGameTech.com and Paytm.
Axis Bank Neo
Discounts on movies, groceries, and more
The Axis Bank Neo Credit Card provides a 10% discount on movies, groceries, and online shopping at Blinkit and Amazon Pay.
Relish 40% off at Zomato and a five percent discount on utility bills through Paytm.
At a joining fee and annual fee of ₹250 each, this card is a steal for regular shoppers.
SBI SimplyCLICK
Earn while you shop online
The SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card is designed for frequent online shoppers, providing ten reward points per ₹100 spent on platforms such as Apollo 24x7 and Myntra.
With a joining fee of ₹499, its rewards program is advantageous for regular online buyers.
Just keep in mind that digital gaming transactions won't earn you any reward points anymore due to their recent policy change.
RBL Monthly Treats
Maximize rewards on daily expenses
If you often dine out or buy groceries online, the RBL Bank Monthly Treats Credit Card is a great option.
It offers five times reward points on all online spends, and you can also waive off the annual fee by spending ₹200,000 in a year.
This card is a good fit for people who want to earn rewards on their everyday expenses.
Flipkart Axis Bank Card
Cashback on Flipkart shopping spree
Shoppers who frequently find themselves browsing Flipkart will love the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
It provides a generous 4% cashback on purchases with selected merchants like Swiggy or Uber, not just Flipkart.
The initial joining fee of ₹500 gets waived with annual spends over ₹350,000.
This card is ideal for dedicated online shoppers seeking advantages within the Flipkart ecosystem.