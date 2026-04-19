India's LPG consumption down 13% in March: What's the reason?

India 's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption witnessed a sharp decline of 13% in March, owing to supply disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict. The data from the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) shows that LPG consumption stood at 2.379 million tons in March, compared to 2.729 million tons during the same period last year.

Impact assessment Impact of conflict on LPG supplies The conflict has particularly affected supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India's LPG imports. This has led to disruptions in supplies from major exporters such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In light of these challenges, the Indian government has had to cut LPG supply to commercial establishments like hotels and industries, prioritizing household consumption instead.

Mitigation measures Decline in domestic and commercial consumption The PPAC data shows that LPG sales to domestic users fell by 8.1% to 2.219 million tons in March. The impact was even more severe on non-domestic segments, with LPG sales to commercial users dropping nearly 48%. Bulk LPG consumption plummeted by a staggering 75.5%. To counter these losses, the government has directed refineries to divert feedstock from petrochemical production toward boosting domestic output of LPG.

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