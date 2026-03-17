LPG crisis hits IT firms; employees forced to bring lunch

Infosys and TCS quickly sent out notices asking employees to pack their own meals. Cognizant closed some of its food counters in Pune, while Wipro paused fast food at its Hinjewadi office. For many young professionals who rely on office canteens for a decent meal, this has been a real hassle.

Wider impact of the crisis

India imports most of its LPG through the Strait of Hormuz, right where the conflict is happening.

The shortage's duration is uncertain, and it is hitting restaurants hard (with significant daily financial losses), as well as affecting telecom towers and hotels nationwide.

For thousands of migrant IT workers especially, this disruption is more than just an inconvenience: it's making daily life trickier than usual.