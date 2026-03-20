LPG crisis: India connects 120,000 new natural gas customers
Business
India's ongoing LPG crisis, sparked by Middle East supply disruptions, has pushed city gas distributors to connect 120,000 new customers in the past two weeks.
With the Strait of Hormuz affected, millions are feeling the pinch through price hikes and long waits for cylinders.
Government is diversifying LPG sourcing
If you or your family rely on LPG, this shortage is hitting home for about 330 million homes across India.
The government is hustling: measures are being taken to speed up the connection process, and some city gas retailers are offering cash incentives to attract customers to natural gas.
Plus, India is diversifying LPG sourcing, including exploring supplies from outside the Middle East to keep kitchens running smoothly, even when global supply lines get shaky.