LPG crisis: India connects 120,000 new natural gas customers

Government is diversifying LPG sourcing

If you or your family rely on LPG, this shortage is hitting home for about 330 million homes across India.

The government is hustling: measures are being taken to speed up the connection process, and some city gas retailers are offering cash incentives to attract customers to natural gas.

Plus, India is diversifying LPG sourcing, including exploring supplies from outside the Middle East to keep kitchens running smoothly, even when global supply lines get shaky.