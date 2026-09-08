LPG e-KYC deadline extended to September 14
What's the story
The deadline for domestic cooking gas consumers to complete Aadhaar-based biometric authentication (e-KYC) of their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections has been extended again. The new deadline is now September 14. A senior official from a leading oil marketing companies (OMCs) confirmed this one-week extension to The Hindu.
Compliance concerns
Uncertainty looms for non-compliant consumers
For those who haven't completed the e-KYC process, it is still unclear how their cylinders will be supplied. The government has not yet decided on this matter.
The repeated deadline extensions show that the focus is still on getting maximum compliance with the e-KYC directive.
However, 100% coverage of this initiative may not be possible as many non-compliant users are likely to have multiple connections or connections registered in someone else's name.
Policy change
Waiting period for rural consumers reduced
Separately, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has advised OMCs to reduce the waiting period for rural consumers to book another refill from 45 days to 25 days.
The change brings rural areas in line with urban ones.
The gap between two bookings was introduced as a demand management measure amid the West Asia crisis. However, it is now being revised due to improved LPG supply conditions and reduced refill backlogs.