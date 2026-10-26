New LPG rules from November: What consumers need to know
What's the story
From November 1, new rules for LPG cylinder bookings will come into effect. The changes will affect millions of consumers using Indane, HP Gas, and Bharatgas. Apart from the regular monthly price changes by oil marketing companies (OMCs), stricter Aadhaar-based authentication norms will also be enforced. This is to ensure that subsidies remain uninterrupted for those who rely on these services.
Regulatory changes
How will prices change in November?
The new rules coming into effect from November aren't entirely new.
Some of them are existing regulations that will be enforced more strictly in the coming month.
OMCs usually review and revise commercial LPG prices on the first day of every month.
The rates for a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi were ₹2,810 in October. The final pricing will depend on the upcoming OMC announcement.
Price stability
Biometric authentication for domestic refills
Unlike commercial cylinders, domestic LPG prices have remained stable in recent months.
The standard 14.2-kg household cylinder has been priced at ₹942 in Delhi since June 7, 2026.
However, biometric Aadhaar authentication is mandatory for households looking to book refills at the regulated retail selling price.
This e-KYC requirement was implemented on October 1, 2026, by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Authentication process
What happens if you don't complete e-KYC?
Consumers who have already completed their authentication process don't need to do it again.
However, eligible users who fail to complete the e-KYC process may be blocked from booking subsidized refills until verification is done.
Those who don't want to authenticate can register this preference through their respective OMCs' channels and will only be allowed to buy 5kg or 10kg cylinders at market rates.
Authentication steps
How to complete the digital authentication process
To complete digital authentication, download your LPG gas cylinder provider's app.
Then, install the Aadhaar FaceRD app and register or log in using your registered mobile number.
Select "Aadhaar eKYC" on the home screen and take a live photo when prompted.
Once the face scan is successful, your eKYC request is submitted and usually approved within 24-48 hours.
Pricing details
No direct impact of crude oil prices on PNG rates
For households switching from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), it's important to note that rising crude oil prices don't directly impact domestic piped gas rates in India.
The final consumer price depends on the specific city-gas distributor's sourcing mix, domestically produced gas v/s imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Government pricing frameworks, distribution logistics, and applicable taxes further determine the final cost to consumers.