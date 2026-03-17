LPG production up 25% as India stays strong amid crisis
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that India's economy is staying strong, even with global disruptions like tensions in West Asia, which prompted worries about LPG supplies.
She reassured that domestic LPG production has jumped 25% to keep homes supplied, and the government is setting aside extra funds to cover MGNREGA payments and other needs.
GDP growth is projected at a healthy 7.4% (projection not stated in the source)
For young Indians, this means more economic stability ahead: GDP growth is projected at a healthy 7.4% (projection not stated in the source), and private spending is hitting its highest level in over a decade.
The government's tighter fiscal discipline has also improved fiscal metrics, while non-fossil installed power capacity has surpassed fossil-fuel capacity, with record renewable additions in 2025.
All of this points to a stronger job market and better opportunities as the country keeps growing.