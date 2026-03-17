LPG production up 25% as India stays strong amid crisis

GDP growth is projected at a healthy 7.4% (projection not stated in the source)

For young Indians, this means more economic stability ahead: GDP growth is projected at a healthy 7.4% (projection not stated in the source), and private spending is hitting its highest level in over a decade.

The government's tighter fiscal discipline has also improved fiscal metrics, while non-fossil installed power capacity has surpassed fossil-fuel capacity, with record renewable additions in 2025.

All of this points to a stronger job market and better opportunities as the country keeps growing.