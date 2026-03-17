LPG sales drop 17% as India awaits imports
Business
India's LPG consumption took a sharp 17.7% dip in early March 2026, mostly because the West Asia conflict disrupted imports through the Strait of Hormuz.
To keep homes running smoothly, the government is holding back LPG supplies for businesses, so household kitchens don't feel the pinch.
Jump in petrol, diesel sales
While LPG use dropped, petrol and diesel sales actually jumped (up 13.2% and 8.2%, respectively) compared to last year, with solid growth since February too.
On the flip side, aviation fuel demand slid by 4% as flight suspensions and airspace restrictions in the Gulf region continue due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.