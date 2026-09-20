LPG subsidy: Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory from October 1

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said the new rule will also help eliminate duplicate and ineligible connections, making the subsidy delivery mechanism more transparent.

As of September 19, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers or 89.9% of the total have completed this authentication process and won't need to take any further action. Their refill bookings will continue uninterrupted.

For those who haven't completed BAA, subsidized refill bookings will only be processed after authentication is done.