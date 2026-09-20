LPG subsidy: Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory from October 1
What's the story
The Indian government has made Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) compulsory for domestic LPG consumers who want to continue receiving subsidized refills. The new rule will come into effect from October 1. The move is aimed at ensuring that subsidized cooking gas reaches only genuine domestic households and is not diverted for commercial or industrial use.
Implementation details
Over 27.43cr consumers have completed authentication
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said the new rule will also help eliminate duplicate and ineligible connections, making the subsidy delivery mechanism more transparent.
As of September 19, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers or 89.9% of the total have completed this authentication process and won't need to take any further action. Their refill bookings will continue uninterrupted.
For those who haven't completed BAA, subsidized refill bookings will only be processed after authentication is done.
Completion methods
How to complete the process?
The ministry has provided three ways to complete the Aadhaar authentication process.
These include doing it at the time of delivery through a mobile app of the concerned oil marketing company (OMC), at the distributor's showroom, or from home through an OMC mobile app.
Indane consumers can use IndianOil ONE app for self e-KYC while Bharatgas and HP Gas customers can use HelloBPCL and HP PAY apps, respectively.
Alternative options
Consumers can opt to pay market price
Consumers who don't want to or can't undergo biometric authentication will still get LPG, but without the subsidy.
These consumers will have to register their choice through OMC's digital channels such as website, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, or IVRS.
They will then be supplied cylinders at market price in 5kg or 10kg sizes depending on availability with the concerned OMC.
Financial implications
Know about LPG subsidy
The government has said that domestic LPG continues to be sold below cost, with an implicit subsidy of around ₹210 per 14.2kg cylinder in September 2026.
It has paid OMCs compensation of ₹22,000 crore in 2022-23 and is providing ₹30,000 crore each in 2025-26 and 2026-27.
Accumulated under-recoveries of public sector OMCs on domestic LPG had crossed ₹62,000 crore as of August-end this year.