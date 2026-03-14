Commercial LPG cylinders now being distributed in select states
What's the story
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced the resumption of commercial LPG cylinder distribution in select states. The decision comes after extensive discussions within the ministry, Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said. She confirmed that commercial consumers will now get LPG, with distribution already underway in several states. The move is expected to be a major relief for Indian industries, especially hospitality sector which was badly hit amid gas shortage.
Supply stability
Reduce panic booking, says Sharma
Sharma acknowledged that the LPG supply is a 'matter of concern' for the government, given the current geopolitical situation. However, she assured no stockouts have been reported so far. She also stressed on reducing panic booking as instances remain excessively high. From yesterday's 7.5 to 7.6 million bookings, it has now risen to nearly 8.8 million bookings.
Crude oil assurance
We have enough crude oil supply
On crude oil supply, Sharma assured that India has enough stock and refineries are running at full capacity. She reiterated no stockouts have been reported at retail outlets as petrol and diesel are sufficiently available. "We produce sufficient petrol and diesel domestically to meet our requirements; consequently, we have no need for imports," she said.
PNG transition
Transition to PNG connections suggested
Sharma suggested that wherever the commercial consumers are facing difficulties or disruptions in their LPG supply, they should be transitioned to PNG connections. GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) held a meeting with various CGD operators and urged them to expedite the provision of PNG connections to all eligible commercial consumers wherever feasible.