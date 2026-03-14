Commercial LPG cylinders now being distributed in select states

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced the resumption of commercial LPG cylinder distribution in select states. The decision comes after extensive discussions within the ministry, Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said. She confirmed that commercial consumers will now get LPG, with distribution already underway in several states. The move is expected to be a major relief for Indian industries, especially hospitality sector which was badly hit amid gas shortage.

Supply stability Reduce panic booking, says Sharma Sharma acknowledged that the LPG supply is a 'matter of concern' for the government, given the current geopolitical situation. However, she assured no stockouts have been reported so far. She also stressed on reducing panic booking as instances remain excessively high. From yesterday's 7.5 to 7.6 million bookings, it has now risen to nearly 8.8 million bookings.

Crude oil assurance We have enough crude oil supply On crude oil supply, Sharma assured that India has enough stock and refineries are running at full capacity. She reiterated no stockouts have been reported at retail outlets as petrol and diesel are sufficiently available. "We produce sufficient petrol and diesel domestically to meet our requirements; consequently, we have no need for imports," she said.

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