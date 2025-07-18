L&T Finance's profit grows to ₹701cr, focuses on sustainable growth

'Project Cyclops' credit engine aids decision-making

CEO Sudipta Roy highlighted how L&T Finance is leaning into tech and smarter risk decisions to keep growing sustainably.

Their AI-powered 'Project Cyclops' credit engine is now helping out not just in two-wheeler loans but also farm and SME finance, while gold loans are seeing solid growth too.

Roy says the focus is on "sustainable growth" through careful business calls and strong collections across all segments.