L&T shifts data center, cloud business to Vyoma. AI for ₹1,400cr
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is shifting its Data Center and Cloud Services Business to its tech-focused subsidiary, Vyoma. AI, in a deal worth ₹1,400 crore.
Instead of cash, Vyoma will pay L&T in equity shares.
The agreement was signed on August 11, 2026, and is set up as a slump sale, basically transferring the business as it is.
Vyoma buys L&T Network stake ₹30cr
The transfer should wrap up by October 31, 2026 if all goes smoothly.
L&T's data center unit reported revenue of ₹36.6 crore in FY2025-26 (year ended March 31, 2026) but made up just a tiny slice of the company's revenue.
On top of that, L&T will also sell its entire stake in L&T Network Services Private Ltd. to Vyoma for ₹30 crore, again for equity shares, making it a direct part of Vyoma. AI.