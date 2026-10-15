L&T Technology Services opens Bengaluru AI lab to boost services
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) just launched a physical AI lab in Bengaluru to level up its engineering services.
The idea is to stay ahead as AI changes the industry and helps LTTS offer more value than traditional software.
At the opening, chief executive officer and managing director Amit Chadha shared that this move is about keeping up with fast tech shifts and making sure its services stay competitive.
LTTS lab focuses on manufacturing AI
LTTS has identified six growth areas, including digital manufacturing, software, and AI, while the lab is being built to develop and demonstrate AI applications for discrete and process manufacturing: areas already making up one-half of LTTS's revenue and expected to grow even more.
Using tools like NVIDIA Omniverse and Siemens tech, it's building smart solutions like digital twins for smoother manufacturing.
LTTS isn't stopping here: it's planning to set up a lab in the US before the end of the current fiscal, showing it's serious about global innovation with embedded AI.