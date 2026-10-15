L&T Technology Services opens Bengaluru AI lab to boost services

LTTS has identified six growth areas, including digital manufacturing, software, and AI, while the lab is being built to develop and demonstrate AI applications for discrete and process manufacturing: areas already making up one-half of LTTS's revenue and expected to grow even more.

Using tools like NVIDIA Omniverse and Siemens tech, it's building smart solutions like digital twins for smoother manufacturing.

LTTS isn't stopping here: it's planning to set up a lab in the US before the end of the current fiscal, showing it's serious about global innovation with embedded AI.