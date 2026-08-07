L&T to triple precision engineering and systems revenue via drones
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is going big on drones, aiming to triple the revenue from its Precision Engineering and Systems division within five years.
This move comes as demand for defense tech in India is rising, and L&T's Precision Engineering and Systems division currently accounts for about 3% of the company's overall revenue.
The plan? Boost production with more investment and meet the needs of a rapidly growing market.
L&T posts ₹2.86 trillion FY2026 revenue
L&T reported ₹2.86 trillion ($30.04 billion) in revenue for FY 2026, but it sees huge potential as drones become a bigger deal globally: market projections show growth from $33.9 billion in 2025 to $79.1 billion by 2034.
To keep up, L&T is expanding its lineup with two indigenously developed products like Vedh Mk-1 and Chanakya, setting up fresh manufacturing facilities, and expecting to deliver 100 new "Teer" drones to the Indian Air Force, all part of their strategy to lead in defense tech both at home and abroad.