L&T Vyoma partners with Lexlegis.ai to boost legal research
Business
L&T Vyoma and Lexlegis.ai just announced a partnership to host Lexlegis's Legal AI platform on Vyoma's sovereign cloud.
This means law firms, financial institutions, and government bodies in India get smarter legal research tools—while keeping sensitive data safe and fully within the country.
Keeping data safe and compliant
With growing concerns about data privacy, this move keeps legal info protected under Indian rules instead of sending it overseas.
Seema Ambastha from L&T Vyoma said they're making sure customers can use AI "with assurance of security, compliance and sovereign control."
For regulated industries that need strict data control but want the latest tech, this partnership is a big step forward.