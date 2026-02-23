L&T Vyoma's $1B AI mission: Data centers to power India

L&T Vyoma's ambitious plans and partnerships

L&T Vyoma expects India's data centers to grow from about 1.3 to about 10 gigawatts in the next 4-5 years.

L&T Vyoma isn't just talking numbers; they're already building massive facilities (like a new 40MW site in Navi Mumbai) and have signed an MoU to explore a proposed ₹25,000 crore green hyperscale campus in Gujarat.

Plus, with partners like NVIDIA and E2E Networks on board, they're bringing top-tier tech for everything from healthcare to finance—so if you care about where India's digital future is headed, this is one to watch.