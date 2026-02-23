L&T Vyoma's $1B AI mission: Data centers to power India
L&T Vyoma—Larsen & Toubro's data-centre/digital-infrastructure arm—is setting its sights on owning 10% of India's fast-growing AI data center space.
Their plan? Scale up to 250 megawatts across major tech hubs like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
The IndiaAI Mission, described as over $1 billion, aims to meet the country's surging demand for digital power.
L&T Vyoma's ambitious plans and partnerships
L&T Vyoma expects India's data centers to grow from about 1.3 to about 10 gigawatts in the next 4-5 years.
L&T Vyoma isn't just talking numbers; they're already building massive facilities (like a new 40MW site in Navi Mumbai) and have signed an MoU to explore a proposed ₹25,000 crore green hyperscale campus in Gujarat.
Plus, with partners like NVIDIA and E2E Networks on board, they're bringing top-tier tech for everything from healthcare to finance—so if you care about where India's digital future is headed, this is one to watch.