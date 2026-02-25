L&T wins ₹10,000cr contracts to build electricity grids
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed major contracts worth up to ₹10,000 crore to build electricity grid infrastructure in India and the Middle East.
Investors noticed—the company's shares jumped over 1% after the news.
L&T's grid projects will help improve power reliability
Power demand is rising everywhere, and building better grids means more reliable electricity for infrastructure and industrial projects.
L&T's wins show that big players trust them to deliver on these massive projects safely and sustainably.
Projects in India and Middle East
In West Bengal, L&T will set up advanced substations and transmission lines to help keep the region's power supply stable.
Meanwhile, their Middle East contracts cover five substations and 250+ km of high-voltage lines across three countries—including a huge underground cable project—highlighting their growing global reach.