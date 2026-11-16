LTCG tax relief unlikely before Budget 2027, says CBDT chief
What's the story
Ravi Agrawal, the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has confirmed that any decision on changes to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regime is not expected before the upcoming Union Budget. The announcement was made at the inauguration of a Taxpayers's Lounge at the India International Trade Fair. Agrawal said discussions on proposals for LTCG changes are ongoing with stakeholders but no decision is expected before budget presentation.
Tax reform demands
Industry demands rationalization of capital gains tax structure
The CBDT chairman's statement comes amid demands from industry bodies and market participants for the rationalization of the capital gains tax structure.
These include calls for changes to rates and exemptions, ahead of the Union Budget for 2027-28.
However, Agrawal's comments suggest that any such changes are not expected before the Budget.
Refund improvement
Improvement in income tax refunds this year
Agrawal also highlighted a significant improvement in income tax refunds this year, which have gone up by 25%.
He attributed the increase to streamlined processes and improved refund timelines.
"Last year, refunds were slow. This year, refunds are on time because of streamlining of processes," he said at the event.
Despite personal income tax collections being slightly lower than expected, Agrawal said the government is optimistic about meeting its FY27 direct tax collection target of ₹26.97 lakh crore.