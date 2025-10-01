Next Article
LTIMindtree shares fall 2% in last week
LTIMindtree's shares have dipped 2% in the last week, now trading around ₹5,157.
Over the past three months, they're down about 3%, though there was a small bounce back last month with a modest 0.47% gain.
Key numbers and stock performance
On the latest trading day, LTIMindtree closed at ₹5,158, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.01%, with a trading volume of 212,172 shares.
The company is valued at ₹1.52 lakh crore, has an earnings per share of ₹159.24, and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39—numbers that investors watch to size up its financial health and future potential.