LTIMindtree's Q3 profit takes a hit, but revenue shines
Business
LTIMindtree's profit dropped 12% this quarter to ₹960 crore, mainly because of a big one-time labor code charge.
But here's the twist: their revenue actually jumped 11% year-on-year (vs. the same quarter a year earlier, Oct-Dec 2024), hitting ₹10,781 crore—better than what analysts expected.
Operating margins nudged up too.
What's driving the company?
According to CEO Venu Lambu, it's all about their push into AI and landing some major deals.
He says these moves are helping the company deliver a strong Q3FY26 performance and keep growing steadily.
They also added over 1,500 new employees this quarter—a sign they're still investing in talent.