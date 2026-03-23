L&T's Middle East operations: Deputy MD says '95% projects running'

West Asia is a huge deal for L&T: about one-third of its revenue comes from there. Most international business comes from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates , where L&T has grown into a major contractor for giants like Saudi Aramco.

Shipping delays, supply hiccups

Even with shipping delays and supply hiccups caused by the crisis, L&T's kept things moving by using local supplies, road transport, and smart stockpiling.

Their strategy? Pick clients carefully, keep senior leaders on site, and look out for their people.

So far, it's working: they're still getting paid and staying steady through all the uncertainty.