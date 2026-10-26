LTTS signs 5-year Nokia deal to expand R&D in India
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) just signed a five-year deal with Nokia to boost R&D in India.
They are combining LTTS's engineering chops with Nokia's telecom know-how, focusing on things like product engineering, software, and system integration.
A big part of this is a new Offshore Development Center in India, which fits into LTTS's Lakshya 31 vision.
LTTS to staff Nokia global center
LTTS will build a dedicated team to support Nokia's global technology center, working on cool stuff like 5G networks, smart automation, and AI-driven operations.
The partnership covers everything from R&D, new product development, and embedded systems.
As Alind Saxena from LTTS put it, the deal shows real trust in their "Engineering Intelligence" approach, and Nokia says it will help make India an even bigger innovation hub for telecom.