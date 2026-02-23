LTX outgrowing Facetune prompts split: What's next for Lightricks

LTX's growth story

This move shows how much focus is shifting toward AI tools like LTX, which has quickly become popular with agencies and investors.

With about $150 million in funding and millions of downloads, LTX's business potential now overshadows even a hit app like Facetune.

If you're interested in where creative tech is headed—or just want to know what's next after photo editing—this split is worth keeping an eye on.