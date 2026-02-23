LTX outgrowing Facetune prompts split: What's next for Lightricks
Business
Lightricks, the team behind Facetune—the photo-editing app everyone knows—has decided to separate Facetune from their fast-growing generative AI video platform, LTX.
The news came out through an internal memo.
Fun fact: Facetune generated about $100 million in profits last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.
LTX's growth story
This move shows how much focus is shifting toward AI tools like LTX, which has quickly become popular with agencies and investors.
With about $150 million in funding and millions of downloads, LTX's business potential now overshadows even a hit app like Facetune.
If you're interested in where creative tech is headed—or just want to know what's next after photo editing—this split is worth keeping an eye on.