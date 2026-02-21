Why Lucid Motors is firing 12% of its workforce

Employee support

Perks for fired employees

The company has promised severance pay, bonuses, health benefits, and transition assistance to the employees who have been laid off. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff emphasized that despite these changes, Lucid Motors will continue to focus on new models and software upgrades. The company is currently ramping up production of its Gravity SUV while also preparing to launch a more affordable mid-size EV later this year at around $50,000.