Lucid names Silvio Napoli CEO amid $500 million and $550 million investments

Lucid readies Gravity and $50,000 EVs

With all this fresh investment, Lucid is focusing on ramping up production, especially for its Gravity SUV, and prepping new midsize electric vehicles around $50,000.

They're tightening costs at their Arizona plant too.

Uber's move follows testing Lucid SUVs for robotaxis in San Francisco, setting up an important year as Napoli has been named CEO but has not yet begun serving in that role.