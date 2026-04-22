Lufthansa cancels 20,000 flights as jet fuel prices double

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Europe's largest airline group, has announced plans to cancel 20,000 short-haul flights from its European summer schedule. The decision comes as a response to the doubling of jet fuel prices since the onset of the Iran war. The cuts will account for about 1% of available seat-kilometers and are expected to save some 40,000 tons of jet fuel.

Operational adjustments Flight cancellations follow regional unit closure The announcement of flight cancellations comes just days after Lufthansa revealed the closure of its Cityline regional unit and the grounding of 27 older, fuel-inefficient aircraft. The airline has been making some of the most drastic moves among global carriers since the conflict began, while also dealing with strikes by pilots and cabin crew members.

Industry effects Global airline capacity reduced by rising fuel costs The first batch of 120 flight cancellations was executed on Tuesday, effective until the end of May. Further cuts for the remainder of the summer scheduling season are expected to be announced by late April or early May. Globally, airline capacity for May has been reduced by some 3% points, with nearly all of the world's top 20 airlines cutting flights due to rising fuel costs.

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