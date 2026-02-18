Lula's India visit: Brazil-India trade to touch $20 billion
Brazilian President Lula da Silva is in India this week, with both countries looking to ramp up their partnership.
The plan? Take annual trade from $15.2 billion in 2025 to $20 billion by 2026.
Brazil just opened its first ApexBrasil office in New Delhi and hosted the India-Brazil Business Forum 2026, signaling they're serious about working together.
New opportunities for young professionals and travelers
This visit isn't just about numbers—it's about new opportunities for young professionals and travelers.
Expect fresh deals in tech, aviation, minerals, and pharma.
Plus, Brazil is making it easier for Indians to visit or make repeat business trips there with a new 10-year visa policy.
With more Indian investment flowing into Brazil and plans for joint aircraft manufacturing, this partnership could mean more jobs, better tech access, and smoother travel between the two countries.