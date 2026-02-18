Lula's India visit: Brazil-India trade to touch $20 billion

New opportunities for young professionals and travelers

This visit isn't just about numbers—it's about new opportunities for young professionals and travelers.

Expect fresh deals in tech, aviation, minerals, and pharma.

Plus, Brazil is making it easier for Indians to visit or make repeat business trips there with a new 10-year visa policy.

With more Indian investment flowing into Brazil and plans for joint aircraft manufacturing, this partnership could mean more jobs, better tech access, and smoother travel between the two countries.