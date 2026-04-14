Lululemon faces Texas probe over PFAS in workout clothes
Business
Lululemon is under investigation by Texas officials for the potential presence of PFAS (known as "forever chemicals") in some of its workout clothes.
These chemicals are linked to health risks like kidney disease and certain cancers, and the state wants to know if Lululemon's products actually match up with their wellness-focused image.
Lululemon cooperates with probe amid turmoil
Lululemon says it used PFAS in some water-repellent gear, but claims they stopped using them by early 2024.
The company is cooperating with the probe while also dealing with big internal shifts, including a CEO search amid slowing sales.
Meanwhile, public criticism from founder Chip Wilson has led to changes on the board, and investors seem a bit uneasy about what comes next for the brand.