Lululemon faces Texas probe over PFAS in workout clothes

Lululemon cooperates with probe amid turmoil

Lululemon says it used PFAS in some water-repellent gear, but claims they stopped using them by early 2024.

The company is cooperating with the probe while also dealing with big internal shifts, including a CEO search amid slowing sales.

Meanwhile, public criticism from founder Chip Wilson has led to changes on the board, and investors seem a bit uneasy about what comes next for the brand.